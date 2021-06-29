Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Up 10.3%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77.

About Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

