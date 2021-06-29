Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDRFY opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.