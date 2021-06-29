Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,101.80 or 0.03015162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $79.33 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00236916 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

