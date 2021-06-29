Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $60,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

