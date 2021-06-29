BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.55. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

