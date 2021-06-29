BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,911. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $238.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.