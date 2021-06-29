BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,409 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

