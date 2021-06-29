BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 558,718 Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 4,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

