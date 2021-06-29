BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,770 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 178.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 459,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.