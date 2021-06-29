Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €51.84 ($60.99). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €51.79 ($60.93), with a volume of 1,707,670 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.76.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

