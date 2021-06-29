Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Basf to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

