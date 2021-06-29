Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded up $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,340.00. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,900.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.25.
About Barry Callebaut
