Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded up $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,340.00. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,900.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.25.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.