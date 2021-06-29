Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,096,995 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 99,337 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $358,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

