Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

