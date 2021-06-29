Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,635,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,394,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

