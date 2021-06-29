Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 139.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

