Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.75 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.81 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

