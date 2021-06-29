Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

