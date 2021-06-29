Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 63,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

