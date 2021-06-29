Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 3.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period.

MOTI stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

