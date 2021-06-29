Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMWYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

