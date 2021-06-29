Barclays PLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

