Barclays PLC Sells 3,676 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

