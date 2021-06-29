Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1,048.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $32,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $13,563,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

