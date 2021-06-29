Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,826 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,157,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

