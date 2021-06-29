Barclays PLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.