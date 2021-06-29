Barclays PLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 204.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

