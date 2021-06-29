Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,560,889 shares of company stock worth $110,601,219. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.