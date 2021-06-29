Barclays Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $124.53 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 778.36, a PEG ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

