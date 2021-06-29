Barclays Initiates Coverage on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Yelp stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

