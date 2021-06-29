Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 200,485 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $63,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,077,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

