Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Kinross Gold worth $68,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,672,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 551,386 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 140,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

