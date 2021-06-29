Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.26 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $70,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,660,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

