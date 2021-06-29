Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $68,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

