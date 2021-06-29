Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Colfax worth $67,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

