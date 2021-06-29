Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.62% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,990,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.