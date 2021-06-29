Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,752 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

