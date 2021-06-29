Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 306.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENBL. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.