Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.52. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

