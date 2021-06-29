Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.81 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.75, a PEG ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

