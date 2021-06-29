Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.46. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

