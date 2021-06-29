Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.76% of HealthStream worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

