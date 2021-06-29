Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $15,268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,213,685 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

BAND stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

