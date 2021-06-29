Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

