Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

