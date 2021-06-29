Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

