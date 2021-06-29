AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.