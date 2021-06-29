Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

