Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STON opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. StoneMor Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.16.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

