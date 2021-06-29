Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

